Business
Star Business Report
Thu Aug 8, 2024 02:42 PM
Last update on: Thu Aug 8, 2024 03:11 PM

Business

Protests break out at half a dozen banks

The bank officials’ demands include cancellations of illegal appointments and punishment of corrupt bank owners
Protests break out at half a dozen banks

Protests broke out at half a dozen banks today, as the officials are demanding cancellations of illegal appointments, punishment of bank owners who are involved in money laundering and irregularities along with returning the jobs who faced termination in the past several years.

Today, the employees of different banks, including Islami Bank, Social Islami Bank, United Commercial Bank and Bangladesh Commerce Bank, demonstrated at their respective head offices.

A day earlier, protestors forced six Bangladesh Bank high officials, including four deputy governors, to leave the central bank headquarters.

The demonstrating central bank officials forced its deputy governor, Saidur Rahman, to resign and sought resignation of BB Governor Abdur Rouf Talukder.

Bangladesh Bank governor, four deputy governors, the head of Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit and the policy advisor of BB were absent at the central bank today.

Banks in BangladeshProtests at banks over illegal appointmentscorruption
