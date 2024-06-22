A project for coffee and cashew nuts

Seeing the huge potential in agriculture, the government is implementing a Tk 211.84 crore project in the Chittagong Hill Tracts (CHT) region to introduce modern technologies and enhance research initiatives with a view to promoting coffee and cashew nut cultivation.

The project, which is being implemented jointly by the Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE) and the Bangladesh Agricultural Research Institute (BARI), has targeted to expand the area under cashew nut and coffee cultivation from 2,000 hectares at present to a combined 6,000 hectares. It is expected to boost production by 50 percent.

Md Altaf Hossain, project director of the cashew nut and coffee research project, said high-yielding varieties of cashew nuts and coffee had been developed under the project.

A modern field lab has been set up at the BARI in Khagrachhari. According to Hossain, the state-run agency has already started distributing high-yielding varieties of coffee saplings.

He said this would make a positive impact in the economy and the livelihood of farmers in the area as coffee can be grown on unused land at a low investment.

According to project documents, the government also plans to increase the country's export earnings on the back of the two products.

Coffee has already been cultivated on around 220 hectares of land in different areas of the CHT region under the project.

According to Hossain, it is possible to earn Tk 5 lakh from 40 decimals of land by cultivating coffee. "There is huge potential for coffee cultivation in the three hill districts, particularly on unused land."

In Bangladesh, the demand for coffee is high because consumption is on the rise. However, the requirement is met largely through imports. Therefore, if coffee can be produced locally, it will not only cater to the domestic demand, the item can also be exported.

"Additional coffee production can be an alternative source of income for those in the hilly regions of Bangladesh," Hossain said.

He said Bangladesh's climate is suitable for the production of the Robusta variety of coffee and is more resistant to disease than other varieties.

It generally thrives at altitudes of 500-1000 metres above sea level and with 1,000-2,000mm of rainfall. Thus, the BARI is aiming to expand cultivation in the hilly areas.

Additionally, many of the 75 horticulture centres scattered across Bangladesh under the horticulture wing of the DAE are now producing commercial coffee seedlings and selling them at government-fixed prices.

Thanks to the various initiatives of the agriculture ministry and the enhanced technical knowledge among agricultural officials working at the field level, it is possible to widen coffee cultivation in the country.

"Availability of modern processing machinery and technology will increase cultivation," Hossain said.

The BARI is distributing up to 500 high-yielding coffee plants free of cost to those with land. Saplings are available for purchases as well.

"We are selling saplings for only Tk 40 per plant, which is very nominal, as part of the coffee cultivation expansion project in the CHT region," the official noted.