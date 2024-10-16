Producers to supply eggs directly to wholesalers

Says chief of consumer rights body amid supply crunch in the capital

Starting today, corporate businesspeople and farmers will supply eggs directly to the wholesalers in capital at a reasonable price set by the government.

Md Alim Akhter Khan, director general of the Directorate of National Consumers' Right Protection (DNCRP), announced this at a press conference yesterday after a meeting with the egg producers, suppliers, and other stakeholders at its head office in the capital's Karwan Bazar.

He said that the wholesalers agreed to the government's pricing, and they want to buy eggs from the producers at the government-fixed rate.

Eggs, a major source of animal protein for low-income people, were sold for Tk 180 to Tk 190 each dozen in the capital yesterday, up from Tk 160 to Tk 165 four days ago, according to retailers.

On September 15, the Department of Agricultural Marketing had set the price of brown eggs at Tk 142 per dozen and broiler chicken at Tk 179 per kg.

However, the DNCRP later started enforcement drives due to non-compliance with these prices.

The Tejgaon Egg Merchants' Association, responsible for about 15 percent of the capital's daily supply of 1 crore eggs, stopped sales from Sunday night claiming it was to avoid harassment by the government authorities.

A large number of egg wholesalers in Chattogram city's Pahartali bazar also halted sales on Monday afternoon, citing the same reason.

The DNCRP chief yesterday said, "We have found that an egg changes hands five times from producer to consumer. The decision made today [yesterday's] will help reduce hands to two or three, which would help lower the price to some extent.

"The system will be introduced tomorrow [today] on an experimental basis. After two weeks, we will assess the situation in Dhaka's big wholesale markets. We want to trust their [corporate businesspeople and small producers] words," he added.

Alim Akhter said if the corporate businesspeople and small producers fail to meet their commitment, the DNCRP would be compelled to take strict action against them with the help of law enforcement agencies.

Mohammad Amanat Ullah, former president of the Tejgaon Egg Merchants' Association, on Monday said that they could not sell eggs at the government-fixed price because their costs were higher.

"The government should increase the price," he said.

Commerce Adviser Salehuddin Ahmed on the same day said that the government is concerned about the syndicate in egg business as some companies are manipulating the prices.

He also acknowledged a current shortage in egg production, stating that the country previously produced 4.5 to 5 crore eggs daily to meet the demand of 4-4.5 crore, but the production has now dropped to 3 to 3.5 crore due to floods in different egg-producing areas.