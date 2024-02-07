Process starts to give GI recognition to Tangail sari

A man weaving yarn for making the famous Tangail sari at his home in the district’s Chandi village recently. Photo: Mirza Shakil

The industries ministry is going to issue a journal to give Tangail sari geographical indication (GI) status, it said just a week after India gave GI recognition to 'Tangail Saree of Bengal'.

The application for getting geographical indication (GI) status of Tangail Sari has been accepted for publication in the journal, according to Zakia Sultana, senior secretary of industries ministry.

As per the law, a gazette will be published two months after the publication of the journal.

If there is any objection within that timeframe, it can be raised. In that case, the final approval will be given through a gazette after dealing with the objections.

The declaration came two days Sultana directed stakeholders to prepare documents seeking GI recognition for Tangail sari following a public outcry about why Bangladesh had failed to GI recognition despite being a rightful claimant.