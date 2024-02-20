Prime Bank Investment unveils PrimeInvest Discretionary Product Suites

Shaikh Shamsuddin Ahmed, commissioner of the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission, and Azam J Chowdhury, director of Prime Bank, attend a launching ceremony of four discretionary product segments under the brand “PrimeInvest- discretionary product suites” unveiled by Prime Bank Investment at The Westin Dhaka recently. Photo: Prime Bank

Prime Bank Investment recently launched four product segments to cater to diverse investor segments.

The segements under the brand "PrimeInvest Discretionary Product Suites" are: Shariah, Women, Probashi, and Youth.

PrimeInvest Shariah introduces a suite of Shariah-compliant capital market investment solutions tailored for the broader Muslim community, the bank said in a press release. It will be under the supervision of a dedicated Shariah board to ensure adherence to international Shariah screening standards.

On the other hand, PrimeInvest Probashi is a unique initiative offering investment opportunities to individuals living abroad.

PrimeInvest Women is committed to encouraging women's active engagement in the capital market.

Lastly, PrimeInvest Youth is a scheme designed to empower those aged 18-25.

Shaikh Shamsuddin Ahmed, commissioner of the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC), attended the launching programme as chief guest at The Westin Dhaka, where Azam J Chowdhury, director of Prime Bank, was present.

Ahmed said the BSEC was striving to introduce Shariah-based products to the capital market.

"Various Shariah-based products have been introduced, including sukuk bonds. As these products begin to emerge, the commission is actively promoting their advancement," he said.

Chowdhury said these products will have a positive impact on the capital market and will encourage participation from investors.

He urged the regulatory body to streamline and simplify the listing process to encourage the proliferation of quality shares in the market.

Tanjil Chowdhury, chairman of the bank, CQK Mustaq Ahmed, chairman of Prime Bank Investment, Syed M Omar Tayub, managing director and CEO, along with directors and senior officials from the investment bank were also present.