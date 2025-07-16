Potato prices rise, bringing slight relief to farmers

Prices of potatoes have begun to rise after months, adding slight pressure on consumers struggling with high inflation but also bringing relief to farmers reeling from losses.

According to retailers and data from the state-owned Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB), potato prices at the retail level have increased by Tk 5 to Tk 10 per kilogramme (kg) over the past week.

The vegetable sold at Tk 25 to Tk 30 per kg in various kitchen markets in the capital yesterday, according to TCB data, marking a 3.77 percent increase in one week.

RETAIL PRICES RISE

Prices of potatoes have remained relatively affordable since April, with the average price standing at Tk 22.5 per kg that month, Tk 21.5 in May, and Tk 22.5 in June. In July, the price surged to Tk 27.5, according to TCB data.

The latest potato price hike was observed at the retail level in Dhaka and some major potato-producing hubs. Prices at the wholesale level have, however, remained low.

In Dhaka's Mirpur, consumers said potato prices rose by up to Tk 10.

"I bought one kg of potatoes for Tk 15 a week ago, but yesterday, I had to pay Tk 25 for the same amount," said Monir Hossain, a resident of Pallabi's Duaripara area in Mirpur.

In Munshiganj, one of the major potato-producing districts, retailers said they were selling the vegetable at Tk 25 per kg yesterday, whereas just a week ago, prices hovered around Tk 20 per kg.

However, cold storage authorities say the retail markup is disproportionately high.

Mostofa Azad Chowdhury Babu, president of the Bangladesh Cold Storage Association, said potatoes were sold at Tk 14 to Tk 15 per kg at the cold storage level yesterday.

Prashanta Kumar Mandal, manager of Kadom Rasul Cold Storage in Muktarpur of Munshiganj, also confirmed the rate and questioned the high retail price. "Potatoes are being sold at Tk 14 to Tk 15 per kg from our storage. It's very astonishing that retailers are charging up to Tk 25."

PRICE STILL REASONABLE

According to traders, cold storage owners, and government officials, the surge in potato prices is mostly due to higher-quality potatoes hitting the market and the recent flood.

"High-quality potatoes from cold storages have started entering the market this week, which is pushing prices slightly up," said Mizanul Hoque, an officer of the Munshiganj Department of Agricultural Marketing.

Mohammad Emdad Ullah Mian, secretary of the Ministry of Agriculture, said flooding has also been a factor behind the price increase, as vegetable fields in flood-affected areas were damaged, increasing pressure on potato demand.

Agricultural economist Jahangir Alam Khan also noted that with winter—the vegetable season—over and supply falling in the monsoon, overall market supply has dropped, driving up vegetable prices.

"The current retail potato price is reasonable given farmers' production costs," he also said.

GLIMMERS OF HOPE FOR FARMERS

While the rising prices of staple food are putting pressure on lower-income groups of consumers, they are also giving hope to farmers incurring losses.

"In early June, I sold potatoes for Tk 9 per kg. By the month-end, the rate increased to Tk 13 per kg. My production cost this season was Tk 17 per kg," said Sakiul Islam, a farmer in Gaibandha.

He appreciated the latest price hike but said unless the prices go higher, he will end up counting losses for the year.

"It is good news that prices have gone up. But I'm still counting losses. If the price keeps rising, I hope to make some profit by year-end. Otherwise, I will be at a big loss," he said.

Many farmers are still waiting for the price to go up to the point where they can make a profit.

"Many farmers and traders are not releasing potatoes from cold storage as they are not even recovering their production costs and are waiting to receive a fair price," said Babu, chief of the Bangladesh Cold Storage Association.

According to estimates by the Department of Agricultural Marketing, the country's average potato production cost was Tk 14 per kg this season. For farmers in the northern region, however, it was Tk 20 per kg.

Agriculture Secretary Emdad Ullah said the government will consider intervening in the market if the price crosses Tk 35 per kg, not before.

"Buyers will have to accept prices that cover the break-even cost plus some profit. Farmers must be given at least a minimum price," he said.