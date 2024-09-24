Business
Star Business Report
Tue Sep 24, 2024 05:17 PM
Last update on: Tue Sep 24, 2024 05:19 PM

Business

Policy rate hiked to 9.5%

The rate will be effective from Sep 25
Photo: Star/File

Bangladesh Bank today hiked the policy or repo rate, at which commercial banks borrow from the central bank, by 50 basis points to 9.50 percent to rein in inflation.

According to a circular issued today, the new rate will come into effect from September 25.

An increase in the policy rate is expected to make bank borrowing costlier, enabling people to cut expenditures and curtail demand, subsequently bringing down inflation.

ব্যাংকিং খাত
|ব্যাংক

ব্যাংকিং খাতের সংস্কার ও অর্থপাচার রোধে আইএমএফের সহযোগিতা চেয়েছি: অর্থ উপদেষ্টা

‘যেসব ক্ষেত্রগুলোতে আইএমএফের সহায়তা সবচেয়ে বেশি লাভজনক হতে পারে সেগুলো নিয়ে আমরা আলোচনা করেছি।’

৩২ মিনিট আগে
|অর্থনীতি

পলিসি রেট বেড়ে ৯.৫ শতাংশ, কার্যকর ২৫ সেপ্টেম্বর থেকে

১৬ মিনিট আগে