Business
Star Business Report
Sun Aug 25, 2024 05:33 PM
Last update on: Sun Aug 25, 2024 06:41 PM

Policy rate hiked to 9%

Three months ago, the policy rate was hiked for the last time by 50 basis points to 8.5%
Star Business Report
Bangladesh Bank increases cash withdrawal limit

Bangladesh Bank (BB) today hiked the policy rate or repo rate by 50 basis points to 9 percent to fight the soaring inflation.

The central bank decided to raise the policy rate at a meeting of the monetary policy committee.

Over three months ago, the policy rate was last increased by 50 basis points to 8.5 percent on May 8.

That time the rate was hiked in line with the prescription of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) as there was no sign of easing in inflation, which stayed over 9 percent since March last year.

After the 12-month average inflation stood at 9.73 percent in 2023-24 fiscal year, consumer prices grew 11.66 percent in July, the highest at least since 2010-11 fiscal year, reflecting the worsening situation of the purchasing capacity of people, according to the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS).

The government targeted to keep inflation within 7.5 percent for the last fiscal year. And, this was the fifth year when inflation overshot the authorities' goal.

To contain prices, the BB has been following a contractionary policy and increasing the policy rate several times since May 2022, which caused the overall interest rates to rise and made borrowing costly.

Related topic:
Policy rateBangladesh Bank
