Palli Sanchay Bank officials demand removal of managing director

Sheikh Md Jaminur Rahman and his associates used political ties to establish dominance in the bank

The employees of Palli Sanchay Bank have demanded removal of the bank's managing director Sheikh Md Jaminur Rahman and some other officials for their alleged involvement in irregularities and corruptions.

The officials of the state-owned bank made their demands at a press conference at Dhaka Reporters Unity in the capital today.

Rahman with the help of some officials, including System Analyst Allama Mohammad Yahya Tanhar and Senior System Analyst Md Shahed Alamgir, established his dominance and got involved in many irregularities in the bank using political ties with the ousted Awami League government.

Rahman and his associates embezzled money of the bank by making unnecessary purchases at higher prices, the officials said.

They used to take bribe for transfer or promotion of officials, they said.