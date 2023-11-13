Olympic Industries' profit rises 20%

It made a profit of Tk 56 crore in Jul-Sep

Olympic Industries Ltd recorded a 20 percent year-on-year increase in profit to Tk 56 crore in the July-September period of 2023.

The company's earnings per share increased to Tk 2.81 as of September 30 this year, compared to Tk 2.33 in the same period last year, according to the un-audited financial statements of the company.

The company also saw its net cash flow per share to increase to Tk 4.42 in this quarter, up from Tk 4.32 from previous year.

The company's net asset value per share stood at Tk 52.93, up from last year's Tk 49.16.

The company's share price fell 1.20 percent to Tk 156 at today's closing at the Dhaka Stock Exchange.