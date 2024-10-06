Olympic Industries to buy lands at Bashundhara, Narayanganj 

The company will spend Tk 11.51 crore for the Bashundhara land and Tk 15.32 lakh at Narayanganj

Olympic Industries Ltd is planning to acquire two plots of land in Dhaka's Bashundhara Baridhara Residential Area at Tk 11.51 crore.

The company will purchase 12.25 kathas of residential land at Tk 94 lakh per katha from East West Property Development (Pvt) Ltd, according to a disclosure on the website of Dhaka Stock Exchange today.

The company took the decision to purchase the land in a board meeting on October 5.

Also, Olympic Industries will acquire 6.13 decimals of land near its biscuit and confectionery factory in Narayanganj's Sonargaon area at Tk 15.32 lakh, after winning an auction in August 2022.

The auction was organised by Bank Asia's Pragati Sarani branch in Dhaka.

The company will also bear all related registration costs, including VAT, taxes, and other government charges.