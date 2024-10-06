Business
Star Business Report 
Sun Oct 6, 2024 04:44 PM
Last update on: Sun Oct 6, 2024 04:46 PM

Most Viewed

Business

Olympic Industries to buy lands at Bashundhara, Narayanganj 

The company will spend Tk 11.51 crore for the Bashundhara land and Tk 15.32 lakh at Narayanganj
Star Business Report 
Sun Oct 6, 2024 04:44 PM Last update on: Sun Oct 6, 2024 04:46 PM

Olympic Industries Ltd is planning to acquire two plots of land in Dhaka's Bashundhara Baridhara Residential Area at Tk 11.51 crore.

The company will purchase 12.25 kathas of residential land at Tk 94 lakh per katha from East West Property Development (Pvt) Ltd, according to a disclosure on the website of Dhaka Stock Exchange today. 

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The company took the decision to purchase the land in a board meeting on October 5. 

Also, Olympic Industries will acquire 6.13 decimals of land near its biscuit and confectionery factory in Narayanganj's Sonargaon area at Tk 15.32 lakh, after winning an auction in August 2022.

The auction was organised by Bank Asia's Pragati Sarani branch in Dhaka.

The company will also bear all related registration costs, including VAT, taxes, and other government charges.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাংলাদেশ

৮-৩১ অক্টোবর তিন পার্বত্য জেলায় ভ্রমণ নিষেধাজ্ঞা

আগামী ৮ অক্টোবর থেকে ৩১ অক্টোবর পর্যন্ত বান্দরবান, রাঙ্গামাটি ও খাগড়াছড়ি এই তিন পার্বত্য জেলায় ভ্রমণ থেকে বিরত থাকার জন্য অনুরোধ করেছে প্রশাসন।

১৭ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

‘সেনাবাহিনী মানুষের পাশে দাঁড়িয়েছে, দেশকে অস্থিতিশীলতার হাত থেকে রক্ষা করেছে’

১ ঘণ্টা আগে