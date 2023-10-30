Business
Star Business Report
NRBC Bank slips to losses in Q3

In Q3, it suffered a loss of Tk 6.63 crore in 2023, down from a profit of Tk 57.18 crore in 2022
NRBC Bank PLC suffered a loss of Tk 6.63 crore in the third quarter of 2023, a reversal from its positive profit growth in the previous two quarters.

The private commercial lender clocked a profit of Tk 57.18 crore in July-September a year ago.

Thus, the consolidated earnings per share slipped to the negative territory at Tk 0.08 in July-September this year against Tk 0.69 in the third quarter of 2022, according to the unaudited financial statements.

The bank's profit, however, stood at Tk 94.22 crore in January-September of 2023, down nearly 20 percent from Tk 117.67 crore during the similar period of 2022.

As a result, the consolidated EPS fell to Tk 1.14 from Tk 1.42.

Shares of NRBC Bank traded at Tk 16.80 on the Dhaka Stock Exchange today, unchanged from a day earlier.

