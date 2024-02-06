Novoair offers 15% discount on tickets at Dhaka Travel Mart-2024

Business
Novoair, one of the major private airlines in Bangladesh, is offering a 15 percent discount on its ticket prices on all routes. 

According to a press release, the company is also offering holiday packages to Cox's Bazar and Kolkata, including two two-night and three-day hotel stays.

To avail this offer, customers will have to buy the tickets from the Novoair pavilion at the Dhaka Travel Mart-2024, a tourism fair that will take place from February 8-10 at the Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel in Dhaka.

Travel enthusiasts can enjoy this package on easy instalments for six months without interest if they use cards from top private banks to make the payments.

Novoair currently operates daily flights from Dhaka to Cox's Bazar, Chattogram, Jashore, Saidpur, Sylhet, Rajshahi and international destination in Kolkata.

