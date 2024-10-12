Business
No tax on donations to As-Sunnah Foundation: NBR

The tax-free facility will continue until June 2029
The National Board of Revenue (NBR) has exempted taxes on donations given by people to charity organisation As-Sunnah Foundation.

The facility will continue until June 2029. However, the donors will have to submit their returns also.

The As-Sunnah Foundation is a non-political and non-profitable government-registered organisation.

The foundation was established in 2017 by Shaikh Ahmadullah, which came into the limelight for the foundation's relief efforts during the recent floods and post-flood rehabilitation activities.

During the recent countrywide floods, including Feni and Cumilla, As-Sunnah Foundation has raised over Tk 100 crore as relief funds, according to media reports.

Besides, the organisation was praised for charitable activities during the Covid-19 outbreak in 2020 and Turkey-Syria earthquake.

