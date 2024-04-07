New BGMEA chief takes charge

SM Mannan (Kochi), the newly elected president of Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA), yesterday took the charge of the association as the president for 2024-26 tenure.

Mannan is replacing Faruque Hassan.

The outgoing board of directors handed over the responsibility to the new board at the 41st annual general meeting (AGM) held at the BGMEA Complex in Uttara yesterday, according to a statement from the trade body.

The audited accounts of the BGMEA for the year 2022-2023 were adopted and the budget for 2023-2024 was approved in the AGM.

The other new office bearers of the BGMEA are: Syed Nazrul Islam, first vice president; Khandoker Rafiqul Islam, senior vice president; Arshad Jamal (Dipu), vice president; Md Nasir Uddin, vice president (finance); Miran Ali, vice president; Abdullah Hil Rakib, vice president; and Rakibul Alam Chowdhury, vice president.

The Sammilito Parishad, led by Kochi, achieved a clean sweep by securing all 35 directorship positions -- 26 in Dhaka and 9 in Chittagong -- in the BGMEA elections held on March 9.