Nearly 8 lakh graduates unemployed

Are we underutilising the potential of our youth? Photo: Anisur Rahman

Bangladesh has nearly 8 lakh graduates who were unemployed in 2022, according to the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS).

This unemployment rate was 12 percent (tertiary), highest among all levels of education, according to the Labour Force Survey (LFS) 2022 released yesterday.

The unemployment rate among higher educated people was 11.2 percent in the previous LFS in 2016-17, which shows that joblessness rate among educated youth is growing.

Of the unemployed among graduates, around 19 percent were female in 2022, said the BBS, which estimated the overall unemployment rate at 3.53 percent last year.

According to the survey. unemployment rate was low among persons with low or no education, but the rate of joblessness increased in line with the rise in education level, according to the BBS.

For example, the unemployment rate among people having higher secondary degrees was 8.87 percent in 2022, and the jobless rate was 2.82 percent among those who have completed their secondary education.