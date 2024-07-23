NBR for manual assessment of perishables

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) has recently instructed customs to release imported perishables, food, chemicals and industrial raw materials through manual assessments to keep supply chains and factories operational.

The same has been directed for shipment of exportable goods.

"We have given instructions to clear the goods from day one as the internet is not working," NBR Chairman Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem told The Daily Star on July 22.

The move comes as an internet shutdown since the night of July 18 has been hindering the assessment of tariffs of imports and exports.

Chattogram customs began to assess goods in line with the directive. Officials said they are carrying out the task manually for imported industrial raw materials and fuel oil too.

Until now, importers received 22 consignments of fly ash, cement clinker and stone weighing 3,500 tonnes, said an official on July 22.

However, importers could not receive any perishable item as they could not submit any documents.

Chattogram customs will remain open on July 23.