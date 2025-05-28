NBR exempts tax on donations to nine social welfare organisations

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) has granted income tax exemptions on donations made by individual taxpayers to nine social welfare-oriented organisations for the next five years.

The move aims to encourage philanthropic contributions to organisations engaged in public health, education, and social welfare, said the revenue authority in a notification on May 26.

The organisations are: Bangladesh Thalassemia Foundation, Mastul Foundation, SOS Children's Villages International in Bangladesh, Patient Welfare Association, and Bangladesh National Federation Of The Deaf.

Public Health Center, Dhaka Ahsania Mission, Palliative Care Society of Bangladesh (PCSB), and Agami Education Foundation are also included.

The exemption takes immediate effect and will remain valid until June 30, 2030, according to the notification signed by NBR Chairman Md Abdur Rahman Khan.

In October last year, the NBR had also granted similar tax exemptions on donations made to the charitable organisation As-Sunnah Foundation.