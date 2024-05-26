National Life Insurance recommends cash dividend despite profit fall

National Life Insurance Company's board has recommended a 38 percent cash dividend for 2023 even though its profit declined.

The insurer reported a profit of Tk 45.9 crore last year, down 26 percent from Tk 62.73 crore in 2022. Thus, the consolidated earnings per share fell to Tk 4.23 from Tk 5.78.

The net asset value per share also registered a decline: it was Tk 51.02 in 2023 compared to Tk 68.22 in 2022.

However, National Life's net operating cash flow per share rose substantially to Tk 46.51 from Tk 24.1.

Headquartered in Dhaka's Karwan Bazar, the insurance provider began its journey in 1985. Currently, it operates through 658 branches across the country.