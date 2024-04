Mohammad Abu Jafar, new managing director of Premier Bank

He has 34 years of experience in banking

Mohammad Abu Jafar has been appointed as managing director and CEO of Premier Bank with effect from today.

Jafar has been serving Dhaka Bank as additional managing director and chief business officer prior to joining his new role, the bank said in a press release.

He also worked for Dhaka Bank Investment Ltd as managing director.

In his 34 years of professional banking career, he worked in diverse capacities for readymade garment financing, offshore banking, corporate banking, treasury business and operations, credit management, foreign trade financing international business and branch banking.

Jafar started his banking career with Uttara Bank as a probationary officer in 1990.

He obtained his bachelor's and master's degrees in economics from the University of Chittagong.