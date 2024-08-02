Mobile internet users complain of Facebook outage again 

Mobile internet users in Bangladesh have complained of Facebook and Messenger outages again.

An agency under the Ministry of Home Affairs instructed mobile operators by text message to enforce a new ban, according to people with knowledge of the development.

The decision coincides with students' nationwide prayer event and a march scheduled for today to condemn the killings and arrests of protesters.

On July 31, the government unblocked social media platforms such as Facebook, TikTok, and YouTube as the authorities relaxed a curfew with longer daytime breaks.

Telegram, a messaging platform that allows users to send large files, has also been blocked for the first time.

The Daily Star called State Minister for Telecoms and ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak multiple times, but his mobile phone was unreachable.

Some people said they could use these apps as of 12 pm today before they lost access. Sources said the filtering process takes time to be fully enforced.

Although the government possesses robust technology to block mobile internet and social media independently, it also instructs the telecom operators to help enforce the ban.