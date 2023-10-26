Mobarak Hossain gets Smart Bangladesh Award 2023

Hossain became the best person in the category of technical sector (private) for national level

Mobarak Hossain, CEO of Plexus Cloud Limited, has recently been honoured with Smart Bangladesh Award 2023 for his initiative called Shwadhin Internet that enables easy access to the internet across the country.

Hossain became the best person in the category of technical sector (private) for national level.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina handed the award at the 'Smart Bangladesh Award 2023' ceremony at the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre in Dhaka.

In general, people who have access to broadband internet use a WiFi router at home, rely on mobile data when they are on the go and connect to the office WiFi router when they are at work.

But the Shwadhin initiative connects these routers with passwords to ensure that all authorised users can access the internet through them, said Hossain.

By registering a mobile number once through this technology, users can use it at home, on the street, and at the office wherever the Shwadhin network is available.

This technology provides dedicated bandwidth for users' mobile numbers, ensuring they get consistent high-speed internet everywhere they go, he added.