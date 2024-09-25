Mitsubishi launches Outlander Sport SUV for Bangladesh market

The 1,499 cc vehicle is priced at Tk 49.5 lakh

Japanse automobile brand Mitsubishi has launched its latest sport utility vehicle (SUV), the Mitsubishi Outlander Sport, for the Bangladesh market.

The Outlander Sport unveiled today at the Mitsubishi Motors Bangladesh showroom in Dhaka's Tejgaon comes with four specialised driving modes and it was designed with Bangladesh's weather and road conditions in mind.

The vehicle features an 8-inch fully digital instrument cluster, according to a press release.

The SUV boasts a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system equipped with the latest technologies, including Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and navigation.

Its safety features include six SRS airbags, anti-lock braking system, electronic brake-force distribution, active stability control, blind spot warning and eear cross traffic alert technology.

Active yaw control feature was also added for better performance on slippery roads along with a tyre pressure monitoring system, multiple charging ports with a wireless charger, an electronic parking brake, parking sensors, and a rearview camera.

The vehicle sports an eye-catching "T"-shaped headlights and rear combination lights, measuring 4,390 millimetres (mm) in length, 1,810 mm in width, and 1,635 mm in height with a ground clearance of 222 mm.

Under the hood, the Outlander Sport is powered by a 1,499 cc, 4-cylinder, DOHC 16-valve 1.5L MIVEC engine, paired with a CVT (F-1-CWA) transmission and 18-inch machine-cut alloy wheels among other features.

The exterior of the vehicle is available in six colours.

Shoeb Ahmed, divisional director of RANCON Auto Division-1, expressed his excitement at the launch, saying, "We are delighted to introduce the new Mitsubishi Outlander Sport in the SUV segment. We believe its performance will help customers move more freely in their day-to-day lives and strengthen their trust and confidence in Mitsubishi."

"With a five-year warranty and three free servicing sessions, we are hopeful that this new SUV will make a significant impact in the market," said Mohammad Hamdur Rahman Simon, chief executive officer of RANGS Ltd.

The car is priced at Tk 49.50 lakh and is currently assembled in Indonesia, Simon said.

Mohammad Fahim Hossain, divisional head of Marketing, RANCON Auto Division- 1, expressed his optimism in launching the Japanese technology-infused vehicle to the Bangladeshi market and asked interested people to take the car out for a test drive at their flagship showrooms in Dhaka and Chattogram.

The inauguration ceremony was also attended by Saleh Ahmed, divisional head of finance of RANCON Auto Division- 1; AFM Musfiqur Rahman, GM & head of supply chain, and Meherun Nessa Faruk Sonia, AGM and deputy head of private sales.