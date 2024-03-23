MIDAS awards 7 enterprises

Three-day MIDAS SME Fair 2024 ends

The Micro Industries Development Assistance and Services (MIDAS) awarded seven enterprises in different categories on the last day of a three-day MIDAS SME Fair 2024 at MIDAS Centre in Dhaka today.

Khati Krishi, which focuses on environment-friendly agriculture, won the award as "best seller", M/S Boyon "green product producer", Cumilla Heritage "desi product producer", and Khati Krishi "organic food producer".

Meanwhile, clothes manufacturer Long Spring won the award as "best startup", Herald Traders for "best diversified leather products" and Te Ronga for "best employment creation and innovations".

A total of 62 women and youth entrepreneurs participated in the fair, according to the organiser.

"I have attended many fairs in the past…the amount of money to participate in the MIDAS fair is much lower than that in other fairs. It's a good thing," said Maliha Wadud Chandni, owner of Long Spring.

"I know that there will be many obstacles ahead…we have to move forward by overcoming them all," she said.

Entrepreneurs run their business through many adversities and those of the award-winning enterprises will gain some motivation through this recognition, said Zahida Ispahani, chairperson of MIDAS.

"We have been always beside entrepreneurs in their time of need in the past. We will continue to do so in the future so that they are able to reach their desired goals," she said.

"We noticed that the problem is not solved only through ensuring loans for the entrepreneurs. They facing other technical problems, such as that in marketing products," said Khairul Bashar, managing director of MIDAS.

The concept behind the MIDAS SME fair was to provide such support in marketing to help sustain the businesses, he said.