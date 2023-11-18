Microsoft empowers Transcom Group’s digital transformation journey

Microsoft and cloud solution partner Elevate Solutions Ltd will work jointly

Md Yousup Faruqu, country managing director for Bangladesh, Bhutan and Nepal at Microsoft; Arif-Uz-Zaman, head of technology at Transcom Group; Samik Roy, executive director for corporate, medium and small business at Microsoft India, and Humaun Kabir, CEO and managing director of Elevate Solutions Ltd, attend the signing ceremony of a partnership agreement held recently. Photo: Transcom Group

Transcom Group, a business conglomerate in Bangladesh, has joined hands with Microsoft and cloud solution partner Elevate Solutions Ltd to accelerate its digitalisation across all business operations.

Arif-Uz-Zaman, head of technology at Transcom Group; Md Yousup Faruqu, country managing director for Bangladesh, Bhutan and Nepal at Microsoft, and Humaun Kabir, CEO and managing director of Elevate Solutions Ltd, attended a signing programme styled "Uniting to Reconstruct A Secure Future" recently.

"This alliance with Microsoft will enable us to utilise the power of contemporary solutions to enhance our business operations on all fronts," said Zaman.

"Using our services, companies like Transcom Group can ensure the utmost security, streamline operations, and conduct all tasks conveniently," said Faruqu.

With Microsoft's assistance Transcom Group will be running all its 12 strategic business units on Microsoft Azure, the business conglomerate said in a press release.

The Azure cloud platform has more than 200 products and cloud services designed to help build, run and manage applications across multiple clouds and on premises, with all the necessary tools and frameworks of choice.

The company has also taken Microsoft Sentinel, a cloud-native security information and event management platform that uses built-in artificial intelligence to help analyse large volumes of data across the enterprise.

Utilising these services, Transcom Group has been able to significantly improve employee performance and operational efficiency while ensuring hybrid work on a secure platform with access to analytics.

With an extra layer of security, the solutions will provide a bird's-eye view across the enterprise, alleviating the stress of increasingly sophisticated attacks, increasing volumes of alerts, and long resolution time frames.

As a result, the company's operations will become more streamlined with automated internal workflows, optimised business processes and accelerated growth.

Samik Roy, executive director for corporate, medium and small business at Microsoft India, along with other officials from all the organisations were present.