Matiur Rahman takes ‘early retirement’ after corruption allegations

The Anti-Corruption Commission investigates the sources of his wealth

The government has granted early retirement to Md Matiur Rahman, who became a subject of criticism after reports of corruption allegations surfaced in June.

The development comes more than a month after the finance ministry transferred him to the Internal Resources Division (IRD) from the position of the president of the National Board of Revenue's Customs, Excise & VAT Appellate Tribunal amid allegations over his illegal wealth.

Rahman applied for voluntary retirement because of the completion of 25 years of service, the IRD said in an order today.

Based on his application, he has been given voluntary retirement without financial benefits from August 28 this year.

Matiur came to the spotlight after his son Mushfiqur Rahman Ifat posted a photo of a sacrificial goat on social media and claimed to have bought it for Tk 12 lakh ahead of the Eid-ul-Azha last month.

This raised questions about the income of this grade-1 NBR official, who had a basic monthly salary of Tk 78,000.

The Anti-Corruption Commission took up the case in June and started investigating the sources of wealth allegedly made by him and his relatives through unlawful means.

Early this month, a Dhaka court ordered the confiscation of all moveable and immovable properties owned by Rahman and his family members, in connection with corruption allegations against them.

On June 24, a Dhaka court issued a travel ban on Matiur and his family members.