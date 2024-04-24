Matin Spinning’s Q3 profit soars 790% to Tk 9.5 crore 

Matin Spinning Mills' profit jumped 790 percent year-on-year to Tk 9.55 crore in the January-March quarter.

Earnings per share (EPS) were Tk 0.98 in the third quarter, compared with Tk 0.11 a year earlier, the company said in a filing to the Dhaka Stock Exchange today.

However, Matin Spinning did not register the same growth in the first nine months of the financial year, as the EPS for the July 2023-March 2024 period was Tk 1.56, down from Tk 3.99 in the same period a year earlier.

The net operating cash flow per share for the July 2023-March 2024 period was Tk 10.2, compared with last year's Tk 14.3.

Matin Spinning makes a wide range of yarns with a capacity of producing 51,000 kilogrammes of finished yarn per day. The mill also produces pre-consumer and post-consumer yarns from recycled materials, according to its website.

Shares of Matin Spinning declined 0.21 percent to Tk 47.7 as of 11:42 am today.