Maqsood gets top job at BSEC

The interim government has appointed Khondoker Rashed Maqsood as the chairman of the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) for four years, according to a notice issued by the finance ministry yesterday.

His appointment comes a day after M Masrur Reaz, an economist, declined to join the BSEC as its chief. The government had appointed Reaz on August 13.

The post has been vacant since former chairman Shibli Rubayat-Ul Islam resigned on August 11 after the fall of the Sheikh Hasina-led Awami League government.

Maqsood has been working for the International Finance Corporation as an adviser for strategy and business development.

He was previously managing director and CEO of Standard Bank and NRB Commercial Bank. He was also the country officer of Citibank NA Bangladesh and managing director of Citibank Indonesia.