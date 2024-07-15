Local manufacturing allows Property Lifts to be more competitive

Says RN Paul, managing director of RFL Group, which owns the company

Property Lifts, a concern of Pran-RFL Group, has been one of the leading brands in Bangladesh since its formation in 1988. The company began manufacturing lifts locally in 2000, adhering to quality and compliance. RN Paul, managing director of RFL Group, spoke during an interview recently regarding the journey, challenges, features and plans of Property Lifts in Bangladesh.

DS: Can you tell us about Property Lifts and its journey over the past 36 years?

RN Paul: Property Lifts was established in 1988 with the aim of providing reliable and quality lift solutions and the best after-sales service in the local market. Over the years, we have grown from a small import-based company to one of the leading lift suppliers in the country.

Our commitment to quality, safety, and customer satisfaction has been the cornerstone of our journey. We have expanded our product range and services to meet the growing demands of our customers, and in 2020, we started local lift manufacturing.

DS: What motivated Property Lifts to transition from importing lifts to manufacturing them locally in Bangladesh?

RN Paul: Several factors motivated us for this transition. First, the increasing demand for customised solutions could be better met through local manufacturing. Second, the ability to control quality and production more effectively. Finally, manufacturing locally allows us to be more competitive in pricing and support the local economy by creating jobs and contributing to industrial growth.

DS: Can you describe the initial challenges you faced when setting up the manufacturing facilities?

RN Paul: Establishing the manufacturing facilities came with several challenges. We had to ensure that we had the right technology and machinery, which required significant investment.

Another critical aspect was training the local workforce to meet international standards. We also faced supply chain disruptions due to the global pandemic, which made the procurement of certain materials difficult.

Additionally, there was a dollar crisis and issues with letters of credit (LCs) at that time, complicating financial transactions and import processes. However, through careful planning and collaboration with our partners, we were able to overcome these hurdles.

DS: What strategies does Property Lifts employ to differentiate itself from its competitors?

RN Paul: We focus on delivering high-quality, safe, and reliable lift solutions tailored to our customers' needs. Our commitment to customer service is unmatched – from the initial consultation to after-sales support. We developed a service system by which we ensure to attend a service call within 30 minutes 24/7.

We also invest heavily in technology and innovation to ensure our products are modern and efficient. Additionally, our local manufacturing capability allows us to be more flexible and responsive to market demands.

DS: How do you ensure the quality and safety of your lifts, especially considering the local manufacturing context?

RN Paul: Quality and safety are our top priorities. We follow stringent quality control processes and adhere to international safety standards. Our manufacturing facility is equipped with advanced machinery and technology to ensure precision and consistency.

We also conduct regular inspections and maintenance to ensure our lifts operate safely and efficiently. Furthermore, our staff members undergo continuous training to stay updated on the latest safety protocols.

DS: Are there any plans to expand your market reach beyond Bangladesh? If so, can you share some details?

RN Paul: Yes, we are exploring opportunities to expand our market reach beyond Bangladesh. We are in the process of going into partnerships with international distributors and looking at markets in South Asia, Africa and the Middle East.

Our focus will be on providing the same high-quality, customised lift solutions that have made us successful in Bangladesh. We believe our local manufacturing capability will give us a competitive edge in these new markets.

DS: What are your expectations from the government to support the local lift manufacturing industry?

RN Paul: We expect the government to provide a supportive policy environment that encourages domestic manufacturing. This includes incentives such as tax breaks, subsidies, and low-interest loans for capital investments in manufacturing infrastructure.

Additionally, we expect streamlined regulatory processes that make it easier to obtain necessary permits and certifications.

The government should allow local manufacturers to supply "Made in Bangladesh" lifts to all public sector projects. Finally, improved infrastructure, such as better transportation networks and reliable power supply, would greatly support our manufacturing operations.

DS: Is there anything else you would like to share with our readers about Property Lifts, its journey, or its plans?

RN Paul: I would like to express my gratitude to our customers, partners, and employees for their continued support and trust in Property Lifts. Our journey over the past 36 years has been remarkable, and we are excited about the future. We remain committed to providing the highest quality lift solutions and contributing to the growth and development of Bangladesh.

Our vision is to set new benchmarks in the lift industry and to make a positive impact on the communities we serve. We are the market leader in imported lifts.

If we successfully apply our experience and skills to local manufacturing, we are confident that we will also become a significant player not only in the domestic market but also in the international arena.