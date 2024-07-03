Key DSE index rises for second day

Shares listed at the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) rose today for the second consecutive day.

The broad index of the premier bourse in Bangladesh, DSEX, climbed 33.65 points, or 0.63 percent, to close the day at 5,373.84.

Similarly, DSES, the index that represents Shariah-compliant firms, jumped 8.81 points, or 0.75 percent, to 1,186.55, while DS30, the index that is composed of the best blue-chip stocks, edged up 8.30 points, or 0.43 percent, to 1,912.93.

Turnover -- the volume of shares traded during the session -- increased 22.39 percent to Tk 539 crore.

Of the issues traded on the DSE, 241 ended higher, 97 closed lower and 57 did not see any price swings.