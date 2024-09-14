Business
AFP, Nairobi
Sat Sep 14, 2024 11:49 AM
Last update on: Sat Sep 14, 2024 11:52 AM

Most Viewed

Business

Kenya court halts Adani airport deal

AFP, Nairobi
Sat Sep 14, 2024 11:49 AM Last update on: Sat Sep 14, 2024 11:52 AM
The logo of the Adani group is seen on the facade of one of its buildings on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India, April 13, 2021. Photo: Reuters

Kenya's High Court has halted a controversial deal for Indian firm Adani to take over the country's main airport -- a decision hailed by critics on Tuesday as "a win for the Kenyan people".

The Adani Group has been in talks with the government to invest $1.85 billion in Nairobi's Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) in exchange for a 30-year lease.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The deal has faced sharp criticism, with many arguing it will lead to job losses for local staff and rob taxpayers of future airport profits.

Freight and passenger fees from JKIA account for more than five percent of Kenya's GDP.

The Law Society of Kenya and the Kenya Human Rights Commission filed a court challenge on Monday saying the deal "violates the principles of good governance, accountability, transparency, and prudent and responsible use of public money."

The High Court approved their request for a delay. The date for a final court decision has yet to be set.

Kenya's government has defended the deal as necessary to refurbish JKIA.

It is one Africa's busiest hubs, handling 8.8 million passengers and 380,000 tonnes of cargo in 2022-23, but is often hit by power outages and leaking roofs.

Adani would add a second runway and upgrade the passenger terminal, according to the Kenya Airport Authority.

Ochiel Dudley, lawyer for the Law Society and Human Rights Commission, told AFP that the delay was a "win for the Kenyan people whose concerns have largely been ignored by a political class eager to push through a seemingly shady deal."

Kenya Aviation Workers Union last month threatened to walk out over the deal but the strike has been pushed back twice to allow for negotiations.

Related topic:
AdaniAdani Kenya deal
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

US probing Adani Group and founder over potential bribery

6m ago

Sri Lanka approves power deal with Adani Group

4m ago

Transmitting Adani’s power to get costlier

1y ago
Adani power purchase against public policy

Adani power purchase against ‘public policy’: How could such a deal be signed?

1y ago
Adani Group

Adani rebuffs report of $400 mln fundraise against Australian assets

1y ago
|বাংলাদেশ

শেখ হাসিনাকে বহনকারী ফ্লাইট যেভাবে যে রুটে ভারতে গিয়েছিল

উড়োজাহাজটি সরাসরি দিল্লি না গিয়ে প্রথমে কলকাতার দিকে যাত্রা করার কারণ হচ্ছে, এটি বাংলাদেশের আকাশসীমায় যতটা সম্ভব কম সময় থাকতে চেয়েছিল।

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
|শিল্পখাত

আশুলিয়ায় আজও বন্ধ ৪৯ কারখানা

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification