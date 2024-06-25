Kaus Mia, a celebrated taxpayer, is no more 

In an interview in 2021, Kaus Mia said paying taxes is a responsibility, not a legal obligation.

Md Kaus Mia, one of the highest taxpayers in Bangladesh since 2010-11, has died at the age of 94.

He breathed his last at Asgar Ali Hospital early today, said his grandson Anowar Sadat.

Kaus Mia, the maker of the popular scented tobacco Hakimpuri, suffered from old-age complications.

A funeral prayer will take place at the Armanitola playground in Old Dhaka. He will be buried at Azimpur graveyard, said Sadat.

Kaus Mia became the epitome of tax compliance after the National Board of Revenue introduced tax cards to honour top taxpayers and encourage compliance.

Kaus was celebrated as the best taxpayer in the Mujib Borsho, which marked the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

In an interview in 2021, Kaus Mia said paying taxes is a responsibility, not a legal obligation.

"I pay tax because it is a good thing to do. How will the state bear its expenses if we don't pay tax?" he said in the interview.