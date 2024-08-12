Business
Star Business Report  
Mon Aug 12, 2024 06:05 PM
Last update on: Mon Aug 12, 2024 06:57 PM

Most Viewed

Business

July inflation hits 11.66%, highest in 13 years

Food inflation soared 14.1 percent
Star Business Report  
Mon Aug 12, 2024 06:05 PM Last update on: Mon Aug 12, 2024 06:57 PM

Inflation hit 11.66 percent in July, the highest at least since 2010-11 fiscal year, driven mainly by food prices reflecting the worsening of the purchasing capacity of people, according to the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS).

Food inflation soared 14.1 percent in July, the highest at least in a decade.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

In June, food inflation was 9.72 percent.

Non-food prices rose 9.68 percent last month from 9.15 percent in June, said the BBS.

Related topic:
Inflationinflation in Bangladesh
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Inflation in Bangladesh

Inflation eases in June but stays over 9.5%

1m ago

Reducing inflation significantly will be difficult

6m ago
Bangladesh Annual inflation hits 12-year high despite easing in June

Annual inflation hits 12-year high despite easing in June

1m ago
Bangladesh national budget fiscal year of 2024-25

Keep spending on tight leash

2m ago

Inflation falls in February

5m ago
|বাণিজ্য

আরাফাত ও তার স্ত্রীর ব্যাংক হিসাব জব্দের নির্দেশ

সব ব্যাংককে এই নির্দেশ দিয়েছে বিএফআইইউ।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|রাজনীতি

অন্তর্বর্তী সরকারকে নির্বাচনের উপযুক্ত পরিবেশ তৈরির সময় দিয়েছি: মির্জা ফখরুল

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification