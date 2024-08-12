July inflation hits 11.66%, highest in 13 years

Food inflation soared 14.1 percent

Inflation hit 11.66 percent in July, the highest at least since 2010-11 fiscal year, driven mainly by food prices reflecting the worsening of the purchasing capacity of people, according to the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS).

Food inflation soared 14.1 percent in July, the highest at least in a decade.

In June, food inflation was 9.72 percent.

Non-food prices rose 9.68 percent last month from 9.15 percent in June, said the BBS.