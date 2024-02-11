Business
AFP, Washington
Sun Feb 11, 2024 11:21 AM
Last update on: Sun Feb 11, 2024 11:27 AM

Most Viewed

Business

Jeff Bezos sells off $2 billion in Amazon shares

AFP, Washington
Sun Feb 11, 2024 11:21 AM Last update on: Sun Feb 11, 2024 11:27 AM
Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has sold off about $2 billion in shares of the online distribution giant, according to recent stock market filings.

Bezos sold on Wednesday and Thursday some 12 million Amazon shares, at between $168-171 per share, according to documents sent to stock market regulatory authorities Friday.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

A previous stock market document, out Wednesday, reported his intention to sell, next July, 50 million shares of the group he founded 30 years ago, and of which he is today executive chairman.

Bezos's fortune is estimated by Forbes at $195.5 billion, making him the third richest man on the planet, behind Frenchman Bernard Arnault, CEO of the LVMH group and Elon Musk, the boss at Tesla, Twitter and SpaceX.

Amazon most recently released financial results February 1, which far exceeded expectations.

The tech behemoth achieved a sales turnover of $170 billion and a net profit of $10.6 billion, driven by faster deliveries and a particularly successful holiday season.

Amazon stock jumped more than 13 percent the next day on the New York Stock Exchange.

Related topic:
Jeff BezosAmazonAmazon stock
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Microsoft Activision acquisition

Microsoft to battle US over $68.7B Activision Blizzard deal

Bezos to sell up to 50 million Amazon shares by Jan 31 next year, filing shows

6d ago
Jeff Bezos giving away wealth

Jeff Bezos to donate most of his assets to charity

Amazon free shipping

Amazon, other retailers revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar

Amazon workers call worldwide strike on Black Friday

কুমিল্লায় কাভার্ড ভ্যান-সিএনজি অটোরিকশার সংঘর্ষে নিহত ৫
|দুর্ঘটনা ও অগ্নিকাণ্ড

কুমিল্লায় কাভার্ড ভ্যান-সিএনজি অটোরিকশার সংঘর্ষে নিহত ৫

‘দুর্ঘটনার পরেই চালক ও তার সহকারী পালিয়ে যাওয়ায় তাদের আটক করা সম্ভব হয়নি।’

৪৪ মিনিট আগে
|দূষণ

ঢাকা আবারও বিশ্বের সবচেয়ে দূষিত বাতাসের শহর

এইমাত্র
push notification
X