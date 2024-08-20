Japan to continue supporting Bangladesh

Salehuddin says

Japan has expressed happiness over Bangladesh reaching political stability recently and assured of continuing its support for the development of the country, said Finance and Commerce Adviser Salehuddin Ahmed yesterday.

"We discussed various bilateral issues, including trade, investment and employment. Japan is very happy over the political stability and interim government's leadership," he said.

The adviser made the remarks while talking to journalists after meeting with Japanese Ambassador to Bangladesh Iwama Kiminori at the Ministry of Finance in Dhaka.

"There are no more questions about the work. Rather, they want to extend their cooperation with more projects for the future, including metro rail projects," he said.

Ahmed said during the meeting, they sought budgetary support and more investment in the private sector to boost the foreign exchange reserves.

"We have urged them to expand their cooperation in the health and education sectors," he said.

Ahmed said Japan wanted Bangladesh to ensure a business-friendly environment and smooth access and processes in banks and customs.

"About their concerns regarding reforms, I have assured them of bringing about reforms in the banking sector and customs of the National Board of Revenue. We are already on it," he said.

"About the near future, we have told them that their existing cooperation is good and we urged them to intensify it," he said.

The government wants to relieve people's sufferings and Japan will stand by Bangladesh, he added.

"In the meeting, we have also discussed free trade agreement (FTA) and graduation from LDC (least developed country) status. Japan also assured us about their cooperation," he added.