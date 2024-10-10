ISPR responds to report on BSEC security

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on October 9 protested a report published by various media outlets, including The Daily Star, titled "Armed forces to ensure security of BSEC." The news was published on October 7 in The Daily Star.

In a response, ISPR said the news was published saying the armed forces will ensure security of the stock market regulator, which is not true. The armed force has not taken any such decision.

Our reply: The Daily Star ran the report on the basis of a press release sent by the BSEC. The regulator said the armed forces and law-enforcement agencies will work to secure security of the BSEC considering its importance as a critical information infrastructure.

The regulator sent the press release after a meeting with Rear Admiral Mir Ershad Ali, director general of the Bangladesh Coast Guard, and other officials amid protests of general investors in front of the BSEC office.