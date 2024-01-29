Int’l textile and garment machinery exhibition to begin on Feb 1

The 18th edition of the Dhaka international textile and garment machinery exhibition is going to take place in the capital from February 1-4.

The Bangladesh Textile Mills Association (BTMA) and Yorkers Trade & Marketing Services Co Ltd are jointly organising the exhibition, said BTMA President Mohammad Ali Khokon at a press conference held at the Pan Pacific Sonargaon hotel.

The five-day event will take place at the International Convention City at Bashundhara Dhaka.

Khokon said textile mills are struggling to ensure production because of gas crisis. He said production declined by as much as 40 percent in the major industrial belts.