Tue Oct 15, 2024 11:04 AM
Last update on: Tue Oct 15, 2024 11:12 AM

Inflation may moderate but remain elevated: WB

Last update on: Tue Oct 15, 2024 11:12 AM
Photo: Star

Bangladesh's citizens may experience some relief as inflation is expected to moderate by the end of the fiscal year 2024-25, according to the World Bank (WB).

Overall inflation is projected to decline to 9 percent in FY25 from 9.7 percent in FY24, the multilateral lender said in its October issue of the Bangladesh Development Update, released today. 

However, the economy is expected to grow by only 4 percent due to the uncertain impact of political protests and the ongoing transition in government.

