Inflation falls in February

Inflation slides 19 basis points to 9.67℅

The overall inflation in Bangladesh slid 19 basis points to 9.67 percent in February thanks to a fall in the prices of both food and non-food items, according to sources at the planning ministry.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) grew 9.86 percent in January.

Despite the drop in February, consumer prices have stayed above the government's target for the current financial year, which ends in June.

Food inflation slipped 12 basis points to 9.44 percent. It was 9.56 percent in the previous month. Similarly, non-food inflation declined nine basis points to 9.33 percent from 9.42 percent.

The government has targeted to limit inflation to 7.5 percent in 2023-24. The CPI surged to a 12-year high of 9.02 percent in the previous financial year, both for external and internal factors.