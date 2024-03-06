Business
Star Business Report
Wed Mar 6, 2024 09:29 PM
Last update on: Wed Mar 6, 2024 09:34 PM

Most Viewed

Business

Inflation falls in February

Inflation slides 19 basis points to 9.67℅
Star Business Report
Wed Mar 6, 2024 09:29 PM Last update on: Wed Mar 6, 2024 09:34 PM
Inflation hits five-month high despite steps
Star file photo

The overall inflation in Bangladesh slid 19 basis points to 9.67 percent in February thanks to a fall in the prices of both food and non-food items, according to sources at the planning ministry.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) grew 9.86 percent in January.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Despite the drop in February, consumer prices have stayed above the government's target for the current financial year, which ends in June.

Food inflation slipped 12 basis points to 9.44 percent. It was 9.56 percent in the previous month. Similarly, non-food inflation declined nine basis points to 9.33 percent from 9.42 percent.

The government has targeted to limit inflation to 7.5 percent in 2023-24. The CPI surged to a 12-year high of 9.02 percent in the previous financial year, both for external and internal factors.

Related topic:
Inflation
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

US Fed expected to pause again as inflation edges closer to target

Like the refuse of the fish, the working class is also a refuse of the capitalist economy. FILE PHOTO: STAR

The fishbones of Bangladeshi capitalism

4w ago
Former BB governor

Persistent inflation rate of 9% unacceptable: Atiur Rahman

The ravages of wealth

5d ago

Why the government can’t control commodity prices

|বাংলাদেশ

রাজধানীতে ৬৪ হাজারের মধ্যে ‘ব্যবহারের অনুমোদন’ আছে সর্বোচ্চ ৩২০০ ভবনের

মহানগর ইমারত নির্মাণ বিধিমালায় বলা হয়েছে, কোনো ভবনে বসবাস বা ব্যবহারের আগে রাজধানী উন্নয়ন কর্তৃপক্ষ থেকে ব্যবহার বা বসবাস সনদ নিতে হবে।

এইমাত্র
|অর্থনীতি

চিনির দাম কেজিতে ৩০ টাকা বাড়াল টিসিবি

৩৪ মিনিট আগে
push notification