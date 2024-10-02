Inflation eases in Sep but still above 9%

The consumer price index stood at 9.92%, down from previous month's 10.49%

Bangladesh's inflation eased in September but still hovering around over 9 percent, reflecting persistent high prices since March 2023.

In September, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) stood at 9.92 percent, down from the previous month's 10.49 percent thanks to the slowdown in the price spike in food and non-food prices, according to data released by the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) today.

The BBS said food prices grew at a slower rate of 10.4 percent in September from 11.36 percent a month ago. Non-food price inflation rose 9.5 percent last month.

A month ago, non-food prices spiked 9.74 percent, said the BBS.

Overall CPI, a measure of changes in the prices paid by the consumers for a basket of goods and commodities, has been staying at over 9 percent since March, although the central bank hiked the policy rates several times and let the market determine interest rates.

Last week, the Bangladesh Bank hiked the policy or repo rate, at which commercial banks borrow from the central bank, by 50 basis points to 9.50 percent to rein in inflation.