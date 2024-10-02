Business
Star Business Report
Wed Oct 2, 2024 06:23 PM
Last update on: Wed Oct 2, 2024 06:27 PM

Most Viewed

Business

Inflation eases in Sep but still above 9%

The consumer price index stood at 9.92%, down from previous month's 10.49%
Star Business Report
Wed Oct 2, 2024 06:23 PM Last update on: Wed Oct 2, 2024 06:27 PM
Photo: Prabir Das

Bangladesh's inflation eased in September but still hovering around over 9 percent, reflecting persistent high prices since March 2023.

In September, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) stood at 9.92 percent, down from the previous month's 10.49 percent thanks to the slowdown in the price spike in food and non-food prices, according to data released by the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) today.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The BBS said food prices grew at a slower rate of 10.4 percent in September from 11.36 percent a month ago. Non-food price inflation rose 9.5 percent last month.

A month ago, non-food prices spiked 9.74 percent, said the BBS.

Overall CPI, a measure of changes in the prices paid by the consumers for a basket of goods and commodities, has been staying at over 9 percent since March, although the central bank hiked the policy rates several times and let the market determine interest rates.

Last week, the Bangladesh Bank hiked the policy or repo rate, at which commercial banks borrow from the central bank, by 50 basis points to 9.50 percent to rein in inflation.

Related topic:
inflation in BangladeshInflation
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

No concrete steps to address inflation, low reserves: CPD

3m ago
inflation impact on low-income families

No end in sight: low-income families reel from stubborn inflation

3m ago

July inflation hits 11.66%, highest in 13 years

1m ago
inflation in Bangladesh

Inflation edges up despite monetary tightening. Why?

7m ago

A strategic roadmap to battling inflation

2w ago
|বাংলাদেশ

অন্তর্বর্তী সরকারের মেয়াদ ৩ বছর চান ৪৭ শতাংশ নাগরিক: জরিপ

দেশের ৪৭ শতাংশ নাগরিক অন্তর্বর্তী সরকারের মেয়াদ তিন বছর বা এর বেশি চান এবং ৫৩ শতাংশ চান ২ বছর বা এর কম।

৩৭ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

প্রধান উপদেষ্টার মুখ্য সচিব হলেন সিরাজ উদ্দিন মিয়া

২৭ মিনিট আগে