Business
Star Business Report
Mon Dec 25, 2023 10:22 AM
Last update on: Mon Dec 25, 2023 12:17 PM

Most Viewed

Business

Industrialist and City Group Chairman Fazlur Rahman no more 

Rahman built an empire of 40 companies, over the last five decades with businesses ranging from flour, sugar, edible oil, feed and rice milling. City Group has three economic zones and one hi-tech park.  
Star Business Report
Mon Dec 25, 2023 10:22 AM Last update on: Mon Dec 25, 2023 12:17 PM
City Group Chairman Fazlur Rahman passes away

Fazlur Rahman, chairman and managing director of City Group, one of the leading commodity importers and processors, is no more.  

He breathed his last at United Hospital at around 4 am today, said Biswajit Saha, director of corporate and regulatory affairs at the City Group.  

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Rahman was 77.   

He will be laid to rest at Zurain graveyard after a funeral prayer at Gendaria Dhupkhola playground in Old Dhaka at 4 pm, said Saha.  

Rahman built an empire of 40 companies, over the last five decades with businesses ranging from flour, sugar, edible oil, feed and rice milling. City Group has three economic zones and one hi-tech park.  

With a turnover of about Tk 35,000 crore a year, City Group has employed around 30,000 people under the leadership of Rahman, according to Saha.   

"He was a self-made man," said Saha who has been working with Rahman for the last 28 years  

Related topic:
City Group Chairman Fazlur Rahman passes awayCity Group & Somoy TV Chairman Fazlur Rahman died
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
৯২ হাজার কোটি টাকা কোথায় আছে, সিপিডি সন্ধান দিলে জবাব দেবেন কাদের
|রাজনীতি

৯২ হাজার কোটি টাকা কোথায় আছে, সিপিডি সন্ধান দিলে জবাব দেবেন কাদের

‘আওয়ামী লীগে নামে যারা শান্তি বিঘ্নিত করবে, নির্বাচনের পরিবেশকে দূষিত করবে, তাদের বিরুদ্ধে আইন প্রয়োগকারী সংস্থা যথাযথ ব্যবস্থা নেবে। দলের পক্ষ থেকে এটা আমাদের প্রত্যাশা’

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|দুর্ঘটনা ও অগ্নিকাণ্ড

ট্রাকে ট্রেনের ধাক্কায় ২ জনের মৃত্যু, ভৈরব-নেত্রকোণা রুটে রেল যোগাযোগ বন্ধ

এইমাত্র
push notification