Industrialist and City Group Chairman Fazlur Rahman no more 

Rahman built an empire of 40 companies, over the last five decades with businesses ranging from flour, sugar, edible oil, feed and rice milling. City Group has three economic zones and one hi-tech park.

Fazlur Rahman, chairman and managing director of City Group, one of the leading commodity importers and processors, is no more.

He breathed his last at United Hospital at around 4 am today, said Biswajit Saha, director of corporate and regulatory affairs at the City Group.

Rahman was 77.

He will be laid to rest at Zurain graveyard after a funeral prayer at Gendaria Dhupkhola playground in Old Dhaka at 4 pm, said Saha.

Rahman built an empire of 40 companies, over the last five decades with businesses ranging from flour, sugar, edible oil, feed and rice milling. City Group has three economic zones and one hi-tech park.

With a turnover of about Tk 35,000 crore a year, City Group has employed around 30,000 people under the leadership of Rahman, according to Saha.

"He was a self-made man," said Saha who has been working with Rahman for the last 28 years