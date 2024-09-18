India’s exports to Bangladesh fall 28% in August

India's exports to Bangladesh dropped by 28 percent year-on-year to $681 million in August, according to a report by The Indian Express, which cited protests and violence as factors worsening the forex crisis in Dhaka.

Last August, India exported $943 million to Bangladesh, the report said, citing data from India's commerce and industry ministry.

According to trade data, cotton exports, India's primary export commodity to Bangladesh, fell by nearly 10 percent.

The decline comes amid slowing textile and apparel export orders to Bangladesh, following the unrest, The Indian Express reported.

India's textile industry, which supplies raw materials and other input items to Bangladesh, has also been impacted by reduced orders.