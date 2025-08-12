Indian ban unlikely to impact Bangladesh’s export target: commerce adviser

India already enjoys a substantial bilateral trade surplus, he says

Commerce Adviser Sk Bashir Uddin today said India's import ban through land ports is unlikely to have any significant impact on Bangladesh's new export target for the 2025-26 fiscal year.

India already enjoys a substantial trade surplus with Bangladesh, while Bangladesh's apparel exports are many times higher than India's exports of products like jute to the country, he said.

The adviser confirmed that his ministry had sent a letter to India's commerce minister seeking bilateral talks to advance trade relations, but no response has been received yet.

"We have set the target conservatively, but we believe we can do better," he added.

The adviser made the comments at a press conference at the commerce ministry in Dhaka.

India yesterday banned the entry of certain categories of jute products, including sacks and bags, from Bangladesh through land ports with immediate effect.

However, imports of these jute products will be allowed only through the Nhava Sheva seaport in Maharashtra.

On agricultural goods, particularly onions, the adviser said Bangladesh has not imported them for a long time due to strong local production, though limited imports may be considered if necessary.

He also addressed ongoing negotiations with the United States on tariffs and non-tariff barriers, noting that the ministry is working to reduce imposed duties from 20 percent to 15 percent or lower.

Many tariff lines, particularly for food items, already stand between zero and one percent. These efforts, he said, aim to reduce the trade deficit without undermining the economy's resilience.

Last fiscal year's high growth, he noted, came from sustained efforts, including diversification, though more work remains both within the garments sector and in promoting non-traditional items.

The adviser said the FY26 export target is realistic and achievable, but performance could surpass it if domestic challenges such as energy shortages, banking sector issues, and customs bottlenecks are resolved.