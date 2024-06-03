Indian aviation summit begins tomorrow

The three-day CAPA India Aviation Summit is going to begin in New Delhi tomorrow.

This flagship aviation event offers a unique platform for the international aviation community to connect, exchange ideas, and gain insights from industry leaders and experts, according to a press release.

Singapore-headquartered MGH Group, a diversified conglomerate with core investments in Airlines GSA representations among others, is participating as the presenting sponsor at the event.

The CAPA India Aviation Summit provides an excellent opportunity to showcase MGH's achievements and future ambitions in the aviation sector.

Anis Ahmed, global CEO of MGH Group, expressed his enthusiasm for the upcoming summit, stating: "We are thrilled to be the presenting sponsor at the CAPA India Aviation Summit 2024. This underscores our commitment to advancing the aviation industry through strategic partnerships and innovative solutions."

The CAPA India Aviation Summit promises to be a landmark event, bringing together industry leaders, experts, and stakeholders to discuss the future of aviation in India and beyond.

CAPA India's mission is to deliver game-changing solutions that drive high-impact strategic and financial outcomes for our clients in the aviation, aerospace and travel industries.