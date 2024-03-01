India to export 50,000 tonnes of onion to Bangladesh

The shipment will be sent to Bangladesh through the National Cooperative Exports Limited

India has allowed exports of 50,000 tonnes of onions to Bangladesh ahead of Ramadan.

The shipment will be sent to Bangladesh through the National Cooperative Exports Limited, India's commerce and industry ministry said in a statement today.

Earlier, India extended a ban on exports of onions until March 31 this year.

Prior to that, India imposed a minimum export price of $800 per tonne for onions -- much higher than the prices at which importers were buying – on October 28 to curb export and increase domestic availability until December 2024.