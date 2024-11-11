Business
Star Business Report
Mon Nov 11, 2024 04:20 PM
Last update on: Mon Nov 11, 2024 04:22 PM

Most Viewed

Business

Increase lending in remote areas to promote financial inclusion: BB governor urges banks 

Star Business Report
Mon Nov 11, 2024 04:20 PM Last update on: Mon Nov 11, 2024 04:22 PM
Ahsan H Mansur | Sudden currency shock increased corporate sector’s liabilities by Tk 1 lakh crore
Ahsan H Mansur. File photo

Lending by banks should expand in remote areas to reduce financial inequality across Bangladesh, said Bangladesh Bank (BB) Governor Ahsan H Mansur today. 

"Similar to past political centralisation, we've also seen a concentration in the financial sector," Mansur said at the "3rd Bangladesh Economic Summit 2024: Inequality, Financial Crimes, and Healing Bangladesh's Economy," held at Pan Pacific Sonargaon Dhaka.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

He said that some 59 percent of bank loans are disbursed in Dhaka and 17 percent in Chattogram, with the remainder spread across the country. 

He urged banks to increase lending in remote areas to promote financial inclusion and reduce inequality in access to financial resources.

Regarding recent policy rate hikes, Mansur said that Bangladesh's current macroeconomic challenges require this measure to curb high inflation and stabilise the economy. 

"It will take at least eight more months to bring inflation down," he added.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|ক্যাম্পাস

জগন্নাথ বিশ্ববিদ্যালয়ের শিক্ষার্থীদের দাবি দ্রুত পূরণ করা হবে: নাহিদ ইসলাম

তিনি বলেন, হল তিনদিনে তৈরি করে দেওয়া সম্ভব না, কিন্তু তিনদিনে দায়িত্ব হস্তান্তর করতে পারব।

২৮ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

বঙ্গভবনের দরবার হল থেকে সরলো বঙ্গবন্ধুর ছবি

১ ঘণ্টা আগে