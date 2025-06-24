IMF projects 5.4% growth for Bangladesh economy in FY26

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) headquarters building is seen in Washington, U.S., April 8, 2019. REUTERS

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has revised downward its economic growth projection for Bangladesh for the fiscal year 2025–26, citing persistent political uncertainty, continuation of a tighter policy mix, rising trade barriers, and increasing stress in the banking sector.

The economy is expected to grow by 5.4 percent in the next fiscal year, down from the previous forecast of 6.5 percent for the same period, according to the Washington-based multilateral lender.

The Fund made the projection in its statement following the approval by its Executive Board of the fourth and fifth instalments—totalling $1.3 billion—under the $4.7 billion loan programme for Bangladesh. Additionally, it approved $800 million for the country.

The latest forecast is close to the government's projection of 5.5 percent growth for FY26.

Bangladesh's macroeconomic challenges have increased since the popular uprising in the summer of 2024, which led to the ouster of the previous government, it said.

"The timely formation of an interim government has helped stabilise political and security conditions, fostering a gradual return to economic stability. However, the economic outlook has worsened due to persistent political uncertainty, continued tight policy settings, rising trade barriers, and mounting stress in the banking sector."

The IMF said the country's Gross Domestic Product is expected to grow by 3.8 percent in the outgoing fiscal year—lower than the provisional estimate of 3.97 percent made by the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics.

The lender also revised its inflation forecast for Bangladesh.

Annual average inflation may be 6.2 percent in FY26, down from 9.9 percent in the outgoing FY25.

The agency had earlier projected 5.18 percent inflation for the FY26, in the World Economic Outlook published in April.