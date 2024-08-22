ICT Division asks UNDP to probe its appointments at a2i

The ICT Division has urged the UNDP to conduct a thorough investigation into the allegations brought against certain consultants who were appointed for its Aspire to Innovate (a2i) programme by UNDP Bangladesh.

According to a statement issued by the ICT Division, this demand was placed through a letter to the UNDP's resident representative signed by its Deputy Secretary Zillur Rahman.

The letter said that the ICT Division was recently apprised of complaints against certain consultants employed by UNDP Bangladesh as questions regarding their conduct and activities circulated through social media.

If proven true, these allegations may undermine the credibility and effectiveness of the joint venture and collaborative efforts between the ICT Division and UNDP Bangladesh.

Given the importance of transparency and accountability in the joint initiative, the ICT Division urged the UNDP to initiate an immediate and thorough investigation on these allegations.

The ICT Division also appealed to UNDP Bangladesh to take appropriate actions against any individual found to be in violation of the UNDP's standards and ethical guidelines.

The letter also assured the UNDP that the ICT division would provide assistance as required to this end.

This comes after the division ordered fourteen officials and consultants of the A2I programme to refrain from official duties as investigations into corruption allegations against them are underway.

The ICT Division also formed a three-member committee to investigate complaints against five officials of the A2I programme, a flagship initiative of the ICT Department in collaboration with the UNDP.