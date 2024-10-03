Ibn Sina Pharma announces 63% cash dividend, highest in 7 years 

The Ibn Sina Pharmaceutical Industry has announced a 63 percent cash dividend for the financial year ending on June 30, 2024, its highest payout in seven years.

The company's net profit surged 10 percent year-on-year to Tk 67.04 crore, up from Tk 60.55 crore in the previous year.

Ibn Sina's consolidated earnings per share (EPS) was Tk 21.46, compared to Tk 19.38 the previous year, according to a disclosure on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE).



The company's consolidated net asset value per share stood at Tk 111.94, while its net operating cash flow per share was Tk 12.48.

Founded in 1983, IBN SINA is a leading player in Bangladesh's pharmaceutical sector, producing a wide range of pharmaceutical drugs, including herbal and unani medicines.

Despite higher earnings and attractive dividends, shares of the company dropped 4.24 percent to Tk 332 as of 12:04 pm today on the DSE.