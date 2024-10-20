Holding processions a constitutional right, breaking the law is not: energy adviser

After Ficci’s luncheon meeting, Muhammad Fouzul Kabir Khan says about the recently movement of the Palli Bidyut Samity

Everyone has the constitutional right to hold processions but none can break the law or disrupt the electricity supply, said Muhammad Fouzul Kabir Khan, adviser to the energy ministry.

"The government is responsible for ensuring electricity supply to the people, and it will continue to do so. If necessary, it will appoint others to ensure this," he said.

Khan made these remarks today regarding the recent movement by the Palli Bidyut Samity (PBS) while speaking to journalists after attending the luncheon meeting of the Foreign Investors' Chamber of Commerce & Industry (Ficci) at Pan Pacific Sonargaon in Dhaka.

"They (protesters) can submit their demands, and the government will analyse and discuss them. But you can't force the government to meet demands within just two months of its formation," he added.

Some demands may be logical, others may not. The government will scrutinise them, he said.

Khan dismissed fears of a blackout, saying, "This is not like flipping a switch in your home. Your actions affect thousands of people. You cannot take such movements lightly."

Khan emphasised that people should not underestimate the government's power.

"This is the only government mandated to reform the country's entire structure, after sacrificing over a thousand lives, with many still injured. Since the Liberation War in 1971, no government has been as powerful as the previous one."

"There is no 'Aynaghor' anymore, but the government remains strong to ensure law and order and prevent any manmade disruptions to the power supply. Steps have already been taken to secure energy-related assets," he added.

Zaved Akhtar, president of the Ficci, gave the introductory speech in today's event.